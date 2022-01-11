First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,850 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 771.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $115,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

