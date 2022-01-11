First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 903,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 332.4% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

