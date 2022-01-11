First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $675,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

