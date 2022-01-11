First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1,284.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

