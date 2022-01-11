First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,461 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2,651.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,998 shares of company stock worth $20,449,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.90 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.