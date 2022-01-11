First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,505 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $94,657,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $86,181,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

