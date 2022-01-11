First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in First Foundation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

