Financial Survey: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tellurian and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tellurian and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian presently has a consensus price target of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 93.97%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Allied Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 41.85 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -16.35 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tellurian.

Summary

Tellurian beats Allied Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm involves in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in the Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

