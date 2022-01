Financial Review: Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) vs. Senior (OTC:SNIRF)

Senior (OTC:SNIRF) and Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Senior alerts:

79.4% of Park Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Park Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Senior and Park Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior N/A N/A N/A Park Aerospace 12.92% 6.08% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Senior and Park Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00 Park Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Senior has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Aerospace has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senior and Park Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior $942.05 million 0.90 -$218.57 million N/A N/A Park Aerospace $46.28 million 5.98 $4.86 million $0.33 41.00

Park Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senior.

Summary

Park Aerospace beats Senior on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft. It also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for random applications. The company was founded by Jerry Shore and Anthony Chiesa on March 31, 1954 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.