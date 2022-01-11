Financial Council Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. 287,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,179,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

