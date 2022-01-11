Financial Council Asset Management Inc Takes $4.95 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 7.0% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,470,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,124,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,839. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.52 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

