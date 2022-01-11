Financial Council Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

