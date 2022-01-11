Financial Council Asset Management Inc Invests $1.12 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044,902. The company has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

