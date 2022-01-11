Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 111 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,771.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,721.55 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,918.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,813.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

