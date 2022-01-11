Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is re-allocating its branch networks to enhance presence in high-growth markets. The recovery in the U.S economy is likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality for Fifth Third in the upcoming period. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment activities are likely to be sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainties. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.