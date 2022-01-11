Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.97. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

