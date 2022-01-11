EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 377,664 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 960,506 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 326,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 181,890 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.07.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

