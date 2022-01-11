Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $76.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.