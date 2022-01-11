Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

