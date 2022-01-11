Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $200.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.43.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $180.57 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $163.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

