Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $30.96 million and $516,663.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exeedme has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.90 or 0.07525378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,712.01 or 0.99855126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.