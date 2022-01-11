Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Visa (NYSE:V) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $211.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.70. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.