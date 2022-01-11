Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $11.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $11.80 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $47.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

XGN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 242,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,642. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23. Exagen has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

