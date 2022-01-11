Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

