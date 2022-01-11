Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

