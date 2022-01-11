Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.