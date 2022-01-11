Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,773.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,906.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,791.31. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,711.71 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.