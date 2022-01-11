Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

