Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVLO. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $308.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 168,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 157,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.