Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

EVBN opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

