European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will post $45.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.05 million to $179.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million.

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

