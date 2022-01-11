Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). 12,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 133,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Europa Metals Company Profile (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Castilla y LeÃ³n, north west Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.