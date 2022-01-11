EUNO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $5,248.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00437517 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,423,235,445 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.