Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for approximately 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 112.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,888 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.