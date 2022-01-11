Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Revolve Group comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $4,732,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE:RVLV opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 681,325 shares of company stock valued at $51,777,538 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.