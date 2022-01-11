Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.38% of SunOpta worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SunOpta by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.