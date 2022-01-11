Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chegg by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 97.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -487.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

