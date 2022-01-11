Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 24.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

