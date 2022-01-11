Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 90 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.