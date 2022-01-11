Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.