Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,203 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

