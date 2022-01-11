Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CXB. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.50.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$99.73 million for the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

