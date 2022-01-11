Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

