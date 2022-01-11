Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.55.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 9,941.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after buying an additional 3,073,138 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 69.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 49.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after buying an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

