EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Boosted by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,023 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

NYSE EQT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.