Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.13 ($18.33).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($20.68) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday.

EPA:ENGI traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting €13.33 ($15.15). 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.18. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.23).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

