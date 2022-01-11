Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.47

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.47 and last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 558497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.13.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

