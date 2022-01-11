Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 10,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,923,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $878.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Endo International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
