Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 10,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,923,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Get Endo International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $878.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Endo International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.