Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,191,573 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $702.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 107.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.