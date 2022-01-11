Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 159,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,515. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

